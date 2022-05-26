Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.02

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.