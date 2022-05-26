Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.98

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 2394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWIM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Latham Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -12.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.