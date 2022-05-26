Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.98

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 2394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SWIM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -12.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.