Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.27

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 254387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

