MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.48

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 3925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $603.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,136.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 102,202 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

