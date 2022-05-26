Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,257,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,170 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $487,059.80.

On Monday, February 28th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00.

Shares of PSMT opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

