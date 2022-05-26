Pl Capital Advisors, Llc Buys 26,814 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 26,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $677,053.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 555,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,029,834.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,766,676.42.

Shares of OPOF opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.81. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

