BMO Capital Markets Increases JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $156.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

Shares of JPM opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $373.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

