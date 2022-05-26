Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

