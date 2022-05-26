Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
WBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.
NYSE:WBX opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.
About Wallbox (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
