I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.43.

IMAB opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

