TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.98.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

