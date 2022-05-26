National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NPK opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

