Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.40.
About Delta Apparel (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.