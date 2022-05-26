Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

