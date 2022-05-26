BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $405.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

