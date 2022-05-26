Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

NASDAQ HLTH opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

