Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.09.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.