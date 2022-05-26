Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $363.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.30. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

