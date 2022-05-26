Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hanmi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $694.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 151,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.