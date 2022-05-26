Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,367,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 296,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $209,621.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,086 shares of company stock worth $1,630,911. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

