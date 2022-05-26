Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $611,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 52.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 62.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 217,467 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

EQC opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -248.27 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

