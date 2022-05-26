Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $615,000 Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CATY stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

