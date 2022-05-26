Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BOK Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,726 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $84.04 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

