Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $618,000 Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,235 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

R1 RCM Profile (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.