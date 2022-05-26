HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $84.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.
SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.