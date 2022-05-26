HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.61. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.37 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

