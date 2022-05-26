Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 52,578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Select Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

