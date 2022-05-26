Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welbilt were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Welbilt by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Welbilt by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

