Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after buying an additional 829,984 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 444,688 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 382,237 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 368,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 556,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 221,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

