Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ciena by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

