HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,468,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

