HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,535,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Nikola Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.