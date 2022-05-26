Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,323 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newmark Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.43%.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

