Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 379.50 ($4.78) on Wednesday. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 339.50 ($4.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 565 ($7.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 465.43. The company has a market capitalization of £751.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 4,778 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £20,019.82 ($25,191.67).

Volution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.