$79.67 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will report $79.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.10 billion to $80.05 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $71.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $320.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.03 billion to $323.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $341.91 billion to $354.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.13.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $498.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $510.72 and its 200-day moving average is $486.27. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $467.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

