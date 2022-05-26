MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.95) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

GLE stock opened at GBX 575.12 ($7.24) on Wednesday. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 569.09 ($7.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.45). The firm has a market cap of £335.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 600.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 681.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £30,100 ($37,875.93).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

