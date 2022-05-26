Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Brickability Group stock opened at GBX 87.86 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.28 million and a P/E ratio of 16.70. Brickability Group has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.43). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.

Brickability Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

