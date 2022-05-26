British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($47.19) to GBX 3,675 ($46.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,806.11 ($47.89).

BATS opened at GBX 3,578 ($45.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,601 ($45.31). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,313.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,065.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.45), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($350,539.30). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14 shares of company stock worth $46,081.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

