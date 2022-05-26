Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £604.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.62. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.15).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Forterra’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison acquired 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £3,969.80 ($4,995.34).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

