JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Darktrace (LON:DARK) Target Price to GBX 320

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DARK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($5.95) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Darktrace stock opened at GBX 360.32 ($4.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 427.71. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($12.62).
About Darktrace (Get Rating)
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.
Featured Articles
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.