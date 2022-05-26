JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Darktrace (LON:DARK) Target Price to GBX 320

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DARK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($5.95) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace stock opened at GBX 360.32 ($4.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 427.71. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($12.62).

In other Darktrace news, insider Gordon M. Hurst acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £202,950 ($255,379.39). Also, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.61), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,606,266.52). In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,575,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,750,000.

About Darktrace (Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.