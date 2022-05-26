Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday.

BOWL opened at GBX 241.32 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. The firm has a market cap of £412.82 million and a P/E ratio of 240.00. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

