Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.93) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 379.50 ($4.78) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 465.43. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 339.50 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 565 ($7.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £751.29 million and a PE ratio of 28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($25,191.67).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

