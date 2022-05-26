Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target Cut to GBX 90 by Analysts at Barclays

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of LON:CURY opened at GBX 81.20 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Currys has a 1-year low of GBX 76.68 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 143 ($1.80). The company has a market capitalization of £947.16 million and a P/E ratio of 26.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.77.
Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
