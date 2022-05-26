Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Lowered to GBX 516 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUTO. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.06) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.37) to GBX 715 ($9.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 682.89 ($8.59).

AUTO opened at GBX 577.40 ($7.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 619.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 663.41. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

