Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,751.50 ($22.04).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,749 ($22.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £31.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,685 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,651.86. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841.98 ($23.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($22.35) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($112,410.72).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

