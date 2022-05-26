The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,450 ($56.00) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.71) to GBX 5,300 ($66.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($51.84) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,429 ($68.32) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($59.14) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,855.50 ($61.10).

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,201 ($52.86) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,996.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,207.08. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,490 ($43.92) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($65.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

