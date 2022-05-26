Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €76.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.20 ($83.19).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €33.75 ($35.90) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($53.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.19.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.