HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,528,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,370,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $40.92 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

