HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,484 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,279 shares of company stock worth $687,512. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.