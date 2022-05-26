HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

