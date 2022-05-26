Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $876.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

